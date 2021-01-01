Haylie Hand-Knotted Wool/Cotton Charcoal/Ivory Area Rug
Description
Soften hardwood and tile floors while adding tactile texture with this dynamic area rug. It's handmade in India from wool and cotton with a hand-knotted technique. We love its two-tone design and geometric details throughout, plus the high/low pile that adds visual interest and feels great underfoot. Best of all, it's safe to use on heated floors. We recommend adding a rug pad underneath to reduce shifting and sliding and keep it in place.Features:80% Wool, 20% CottonHand WovenHandmadeMaterial: Wool;CottonMaterial Details: 80% wool, 20% cottonConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): RectanglePrimary Color: Charcoal/IvoryPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush, spot clean with dry cloth, professional cleaningLicense Product: NoHigh-Low: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaning;Cut loose threads using a scissorTraffic Material: High Traffic MaterialTraffic Technique: High Traffic TechniqueColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Desert LodgeIs this rug available in different colors?: YesSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9' x 12'): 0.63Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 24Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 36Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 49Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'