Nicole Benisti Haydon Shearling-Trim Aviator Jacket

Padded aviator jacket trimmed with a shearling lining adorned with notch lapels and zip vents at cuffs, finished with a water repellent and wind-resistant shell. Notch lapels Long sleeves Zip cuffs Asymmetrical zip closure Chest zip pocket Side welt pockets Adjustable belt at hem 100% nylon Fill: 90% goose down/10% goose feathers Fur type: Dyed lamb Fur origin: New Zealand Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Tailored fit About 26.75" from shoulder to hem Model measurements:5'11" tall, 33" bust, 26" waist, 36" hips Model is wearing a US size Small.