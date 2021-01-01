superdown Hayden Mini Dress in Navy. - size XL (also in XXS, XS, S, M) superdown Hayden Mini Dress in Navy. - size XL (also in XXS, XS, S, M) 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden back zipper closure and adjustable shoulder ties. Ruched bust detailRuffled hem. Sheer fabric overlay. SPDW-WD1654. SDD3108 F21. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.