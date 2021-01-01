Set of 4 Hayden Contemporary Tufted Fabric Dining Chairs Light Gray/Espresso - Christopher Knight Home

Surround your dining space with a set of chairs that not only brings your decor to life but also contours the body for added comfort. Featuring lovely diamond stitched tufting, plush upholstered seating, and a sturdy wooden frame for outstanding durability, this chair uses a mix of materials to emphasize the overall contemporary style of the piece. Our refined dining chair set is finished with gracefully sloped armrests and a complementing leg finish, making this the perfect balance of stunning style and convenient functionality. CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring sloped arms, clean lines, and smooth upholstery, our set of dining chairs offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality. TUFTED DIAMOND STITCH: The tufting in the backrest offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The diamond stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. SLOPED ARMS: Featuring charming sloped armrests, our dining chair set takes a traditional component and brings a crisp modern design. This brings an elegant look to your chair without taking away the comfort of the chair. UPHOLSTERED: Our dining chair set is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as a plush seating for extra comfort. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each dining chair is 25.00” W x 21.50” D x 36.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair set. This comes as a set of four. Pattern: Solid.