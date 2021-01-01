Savoy House Hayden by Brian Thomas 3-Light 15" Pendant in Warm Brass - 6-8502-3-322

The Hayden is a contemporary light fixture with an industrial-inspired aesthetic. The frame features a circular tiered ceiling plate, bold straight downrod, understated finial, and drum-shaped wire cage with two rows of large square openings. This entire textured frame has a wonderful, neutral, warm brass finish —a perfect complement to the inner, crisp white fabric shade. Three 60W, E-style bulbs allow plenty of glare-free illumination through the fabric. The fixture is 15” wide, 5.25” high, and convertible: it may be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling light, or as a pendant, using included extension stems. Either way it’s a comfortable, visually interesting fixture for your contemporary, industrial, transitional, or modern farmhouse decor.