From wyndenhall
Set of 2 Hawthorne Deluxe Dining Chairs Stone Gray - WyndenHall
You're looking for the perfect stylish and affordable dining chair to match your dining table. The Hawthorne Dining Chair is a tasteful, well made seating solution. It is made with luxurious durable fabrics featuring a tufted and stitched detail. The beautifully tapered front legs and curved stretcher bring tasteful elegant design to a versatile piece. This dining chair features high density foam for additional support with reinforced webbing. Whether you use this chair in your dining room or kitchen, it adds a flare of simplicity and sophistication to any space in your home. Color: Stone Gray. Pattern: Solid.