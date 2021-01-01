The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Take a break in the sun while wearing the Hurley Hawaiiana Cheeky Bottoms. Crafted for style and comfort these bottoms features a front and back slider, earth friendly, Hawaiian floral inspired design, and a cheeky coverage. 84% recycled nylon, 16% spandex. Hand wash. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.