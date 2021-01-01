From tiki god ht
Hawaiian Tiki God Dab Pose Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Tiki God Tiki Torch Luau for men or women that love fun luau tiki torch clothing Festive Hawaiian Polynesian tiki god apparel for vacations to Hawaiian islands 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.