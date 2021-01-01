Haverhill Executive Chair

This high-back ergonomic computer desk office chair is made of high-quality materials and is strong and durable. Adjustable sitting height, back tilt angle, and PU leather upholstered seat make you feel comfortable even after long hours of work. The swivel chair can rotate 360°, which is convenient for communication with others and relaxation in general. The installation is simple and takes about 15 minutes according to the instructions. The chair is very suitable for homes, offices, meeting rooms and reception rooms, and other workplaces. Upholstery Color: Black