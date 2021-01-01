Haven XL Sectional Set 05: Left Arm Sofa, Right Arm Terminal Chaise, Trillium, Chunky Boucle, Frost Gray

$4,098.00
In stock
Buy at westelm

Description

True to its name, the Haven Sectional is one you'll want to spend lots of time in.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com