Haven Loft Bench Set 07: LA Sofa Bench, Corner, RA Sofa Bench, Trillium, Performance Velvet, Mocha, Pecan

$3,697.00
In stock
Buy at westelm

Description

True to its name, the Haven Loft L-Shaped Sectional is one you'll want to spend lots of time in.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com