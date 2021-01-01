Complementary to both contemporary and modern decor, globe electric's haven brushed nickel table lamp is the perfect accent light. With a 5 Ft. cord, you can place this lamp wherever you need it most, without worrying where your outlet is located. The unique metal body showcases your individual style while the white shade and black base enhance any color palette. Being very versatile, this lamp will look great next to your couch or sofa but would also work well in a study. Add a second one to have matching lamps at your bedside tables. Use a Globe Electric vintage inspired Bulb to create a soft light or use a Globe Electric LED Bulb to save on energy costs. This lamp requires one 60W max medium base/E26 Bulb (sold separately). Globe Electric Haven 21-in Brushed Nickel LED Table Lamp with Fabric Shade | 11388