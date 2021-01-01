From showroom finland
Havas Pendant Light by Showroom Finland - Color: White - Finish: White - (SF-HS85302)
The Havas Pendant Light from Showroom Finland presents a geometrically pleasing and familiar form that utilizes a timeless, traditional Finnish style. Blending with ultramodern computer design, this pendant is formed from numerous plywood slats. A do-it-yourself lamp, this pendant light requires full assembly, shipping in a flat box with detailed instructions to form the intelligent structure. A single lamp rests in the center, playing with the unique, open-air frame to form a dynamic relationship between shadow and light. Showroom Finland celebrates Scandinavian design by creating fine natural wood lighting fixtures since 2001. This award-winning, Helsinki-based company specializes in pendants, table lamps, and floor lamps that feature a distinct minimalistic design of woven woodworking. Using often locally and sustainably resourced woods, Showroom Finlands skilled artisans practice meticulous production techniques that eliminate the use of screws or glue. Shape: Globe. Color: White.