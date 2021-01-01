Havana 96" Rolled Arm Sofa

This low-profile sofa has a two-over-two cushion design that gives you and a friend plenty of space to curl up for movie night or family game night. It's made in the USA with a wooden frame and has slim rolled arms, a simple apron, and four block feet. This sofa's classic design makes it easy to blend in with your other furniture. It's upholstered in a fabric of your choice, and has removable foam-filled cushions that are easy to clean underneath and help your kids make pillow forts with. Body Fabric: Lizzy Graphite, Cushion Fill: Foam