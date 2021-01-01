From gear4
Havana Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max - Black
Shield your phone from accidental mishaps with the Havana Case for iPhone 13 Pro Max. This slim lightweight case is made with D3O® a military-grade polycarbonate material that reinforces the vulnerable areas of your phone including tops bottoms and corners. Manufactured with durable materials and up to 10 feet of drop protection to withstand drops bumps and dings.¹ It's wireless charging compatible so you don't have to remove your case to charge your phone. And with the built-in antimicrobial treatment your phone is safeguarded against most surface germs. Patented protection. D3O material provides advanced protection against knocks and drops. Specifically designed for consumer electronics D3O is molded into the corners and edges of your case to keep your phone safe. ¹Based on independent testing.