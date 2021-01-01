From lyon beton
Hauteville Bar Chair by Lyon Beton - Color: Grey (DL-09226)
Sophisticated with an industrial touch, the Hauteville Bar Chair takes a modern design and gives it a noteworthy and distinguishing element. Constructed with a concrete shell and rebar legs, the chair's composition brings to light the unique qualities of industrial materials and repurposes the unpolished, raw materials to create a minimal and contemporary chair. Pair this chair with the rest of the Edge Collection for a more complete look or get creative and accent your arrangement with something a little more raw. Lyon Beton is a company based in France that designs concrete furniture and concrete home accessories. Their modern and contemporary creations are unique, lightweight and durable. From the simple, geometric Green Bench with its built-in planter to the Doc Magazine Rack, perfect for keeping magazines or journals, Lyon Beton's designs are clever, functional and creative. Color: Grey.