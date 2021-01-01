Haukom Frame End Table
Description
Living Room End Table Creative Furniture Tea Table Multifunctional Coffee TableFeature:The desktop uses a first-grade fire board, a bright and comfortable desktop.The overall structure is stable, the workbench is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof and odor-free.Precision workmanship, meticulous and excellent environmentally friendly plates. Easy to assemble, the overall style is stylish.Description:Product Name: Bedside table.Product color: wood grain color.Product weight: 15.56 pounds.Material: high quality thick steel, thick plate.Function: can be used as computer desk, dining table, desk, lampstand, etc.Product size: 22.0 x 14.2 x 23.6 inches (56x36x60 cm)Packing size: 24.8 x 24.0 x 3.5 inches (63x61x9 cm)The product has been rigorously tested to carry a certain weight or to be placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1 end tableFeatures:CPU Storage: NoCabinets: NoSeat: NoThe desktop uses a first-grade fireboard, a bright and comfortable desktop. The overall structure is stable, the workbench is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof, and odor-free. Precision workmanship, meticulousness, and excellent environmentally-friendly plates. Can be used as a computer desk, dining table, desk, lampstand, etc. It has been rigorously tested to carry a certain weight or to be placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Set: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Top Shape: RectangularTop Color: BlackBase Color: BlackTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: SteelBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationMirrored: NoBase Type: FrameDrawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: 220Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseWrought Iron: NoDS Wood Tone: White WoodStorage Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoSCS Certified: YesTAA Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoADA Compliant: YesComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesGSA Approved: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood