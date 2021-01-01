Hassinger 3 Piece Table Vase Set

Decorative accents are perfect for filling in the gaps on shelves, tables, and walls, while also anchoring the space and drawing the eye to a whimsical pattern, playful pop of color, or an imaginative abstraction of art. Take this set of three antique-inspired decorative vases: crafted from ceramic in a trumpet shape, they can blend in with contemporary or farmhouse aesthetics. Dot them across the mantle, up the shelves of a bookcase, or set them as part of a dining table or kitchen island centerpiece.