From wade logan
Harward TV Stand for TVs up to 65"
The living room is one of the most important areas in the home, and your TV stand is its centerpiece. Why settle for anything less than chic? This contemporary TV stand rises to the occasion with three-dimensional patterned doors for a sleek, modern look. Inside, height-adjustable shelving holds your movies, pillows, and throws, and more. The stand is designed for TVs up to 65 inches and 60 pounds, providing sturdy support for your flat screen as you catch up on the latest episodes of your favorite shows. Sleek Euro hinges maintain a clean silhouette, while convenient back panel cutouts make it easy to connect devices and prevent unsightly tangled cords. At the center of the stand, an open, height-adjustable shelf provides a place of pride for your favorite decorative accents and seasonal items. Color: Sargent Oak