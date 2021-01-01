From sauder
SAUDER Harvey Park Dark Gray Queen Size Headboard
Complete your modern bedroom with the Harvey Park upholstered queen headboard. This fabric headboard adds comfort and style to your queen size bed while also being constructed with a durable polyester upholstery. The headboard enhances the style in the most important room in your home: the bedroom. Create a space filled with relaxation and bliss with this headboard for a queen bed from the Harvey Park collection. We hope you like what you see. Our designers travel the world and bring back the best and latest in style, finish, and color trends. This inspiring world travel is evident in the cutting edge and innovative furniture solutions we offer to you! Other affordable furnishings from the collection (sold separately) are available to complete the look. Color: Dark Gray.