From modloft
Haru Nightstand by Modloft - Color: Brown - Finish: Wood tones - (DE-SKA-014636-2-NAT)
Advertisement
Pair a new bed set with the square Haru Nightstand by Modloft, a piece that will bring out the wooden base of the new bed frame. The nightstand has the ability to either be attached to the wall or to stand on legs that will provide support for it. The nightstand has two drawers of varying sizes which also feature the ability to be reversed, one side matching the finish of the nightstand while the other color contrasts the finish of the nightstand. There are details on the drawers and on the legs that are darker or lighter depending on the finish that is chosen. Inspired by New York style lofts and smaller spaces, Modloft is known for its quality modern designs with affordable prices. Modloft is passionate about creating a wow factor for each product they design by utilizing contemporary silhouettes, sophisticated lines, and glossy finishes. Their products have a distinct urban appeal...but worry not, Modloft doesn't only focus on cities--their smart designs enhance any modern home. Shape: Square. Color: Brown. Finish: Natural Oak