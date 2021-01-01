Hartwell 61'' Console Table

This console table has a mixed-material look that blends in perfectly with your coastal farmhouse decor. It's crafted from steel with a weathered gray finish, and it's base features two x-frame supports for an open look. Chain accents in a black finish connect from the surface to the base, bringing industrial-inspired style to your living room, entryway, or den. This rectangular table measures 61" wide, and is ideal for placing down a vase of fresh flowers, your keys, or organizational baskets. Plus, we love that the nailhead trim along the top gives this table an extra layer of charm.