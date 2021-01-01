The Sea Gull Collection Hartsville five light single tier chandelier in dark weathered zinc/weathered oak is an ENERGY STAR® qualified lighting fixture that uses LED bulbs to save you both time and money. The sweeping silhouette of the Hartsville was inspired by the farmhouses and country life of the Colonial American heartland. The Dark Weathered Zinc finish coupled with the soft, distressed Weathered Oak detailing, these designs are perfect in any number of settings from traditional to coastal casual decor. The assortment of incandescent fixtures includes 3-light, 5-light and 9-light chandeliers, a 6-light island chandelier, a 1-light mini-pendant, as well as 1-light and 2-light wall sconces. Sea Gull Lighting Hartsville 5-Light Dark Weathered Zinc/Weathered Oak Traditional Chandelier | F2998EN/5DWZ/WO