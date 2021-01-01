Harton C Shape Side Marble Top Table White - Serta

Advertisement
Bring a touch of modern or rustic design flair to small spaces with the Harton side table from Serta. Create a timeless look that is also practical with a brilliantly space saving C shaped design. This versatile accent table easily glides over sofa cushions and chair arms to serve as a chic TV tray for snacks and drinks, or as a functional sofa desk to place your laptop or tablet. Harton's durable, sturdy build can be styled with your favorite lamp, books and other accessories to create an impressive, eye-catching focal point in any room. Pair with your favorite Serta sofa and accent chair for a perfectly coordinated living room set. Color: White.