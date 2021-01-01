Trio Supply House Hartman Mid-Century Modern Walnut Brown Finished Wood TV Stand

Shape the layout of your bedroom with the refined, energetic style of the Hartman TV stand. Made in Malaysia, this stand exudes natural warmth with its walnut brown finished wood frame. Two open shelves create a convenient display for media devices while two shelves behind the doors offer secure storage space. Requiring assembly, the Hartman features a cord management hole in its back panel for quick and easy setup. With a sleek, streamlined design, the Hartman TV stand is a fantastic complement to the modern home.