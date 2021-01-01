From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Hartman 30 in. x 30 in. Classic Round Framed Brown Wall Mirror
Create a boho-chic wall display in your home with the transitional, contemporary style of the Hartman round wall mirror from Kate and Laurel. Both effortless and modern, this mirror features a trendy round shape with a warm, brown wood-finished frame. The frame has solid rubberwood construction for a beautiful look that will last for years to come. Adding a mirror to your home opens up your space by spreading more light, creating a dimensional, open concept. This transitional wall mirror is great for a warm statement piece in your living room or entryway or as a boho-chic vanity in your master bedroom or bathroom. The Hartman mirror's 30 in. Dia size makes it excellent on its own or in multiples for a complete display or double vanity. Installation only takes a matter of seconds thanks to the sturdy metal D-ring hangers securely attached to the back. This modern accent is a perfect way to revamp any space in your home with a timeless bohemian statement that will last for generations to come.