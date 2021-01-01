Hartau Triple Pendant Light by D'Armes - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (HATRWHOX1D)

The Hartau Triple Pendant Light by DArmes puts a new spin on contemporary pendant lighting design, with a striking yet inviting look thats simultaneously rounded and angular. Multiple materials come together in the pieces design, with its frame mixing Brass and Aluminum elements, and its rounded shades featuring gorgeous Glass diffusers. The frame consists of three distinctly angled arms extending from each other, creating an eye popping branch-like effect. Meanwhile, diffusers at the top and bottom of the shades spread light in various inventive directions. Montreal-based DArmes launched in 2016 to create sustainable, high-tech designs with a minimal, modern aesthetic. They use new technologies like LED alongside tried-and-true neon light sources for environmentally friendly products that maintain an air of simple luxury with noble materials and spartan shapes. Color: Black. Finish: Black Oxidized