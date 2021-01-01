From everly quinn
Harta 26" Counter Stool
Advertisement
Surround your kitchen counter in sleek modern style with this bar stool. It's built on a metal base with three legs that connect to a U-shaped footrest. A crossbar adds some extra support and gives you a spot to rest your feet. The bucket seat features tuxedo arms and is upholstered in velvet. Plus, the seat is filled with foam to give you extra cushion as you sit with breakfast or a homemade cocktail. But the best part? This bar stool arrives fully assembled. Upholstery: Gray, Seat Height: Counter Stool (26" Seat Height)