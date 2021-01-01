From aquarius
Harry Potter - Hedwig 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle
Advertisement
YOUR SNOWY OWL COMPANION AWAITS: Enter the wizarding world of Harry Potter with this 1000 piece puzzle featuring Harry's dear pet and companion, Hedwig, pictured delivering mail with a picturesque background. The completed puzzle measures 20 x 28 in LOOKING FOR HARRY POTTER GIFTS? Loved by wizards, witches and even muggles, this puzzle is the ultimate Harry Potter gift for fans of all ages. Perfect for family puzzling, game night, holidays, and birthdays, kids and adults will absolutely love it PREMIUM QUALITY YOU CAN TRUST: Our precision cutting technique ensures a perfect fit of all puzzle pieces, leaving virtually no puzzle dust behind. We use thick quality paper that is glare-free so you can show off your masterpiece with pride 100% OFFICIALLY LICENSED HARRY POTTER MERCHANDISE: All our Harry Potter Puzzles are designed by AQUARIUS and are officially authorized by Warner Brothers. They're the perfect piece of Harry Potter collectible memorabilia to add to your collection THE AQUARIUS PROMISE: It's simple. We stand behind our products 100% and if you're not completely satisfied with your purchase, we'll offer you a full refund! Click the yellow "Add to Cart" button today and buy with confidence, Manufacturer: AQUARIUS