LALUZ Harrow 6 in. 1-Light Matte Black Modern Indoor Mini Pendant with Lantern Seeded Glass Shade

Featuring a classic lantern seeded glass shade, round iron canopy, and an adjustable chain, this Harrow 1-Light Indoor/Outdoor Pendant Light by LALUZ brings a refined arts and crafts element to its weather-resistant finish. The modern matte black compliments the seeded glass shade brings nature and rustic simplicity. It can be suspended alone shining in an entryway, or line up in pairs or in multiples over the dining table or kitchen island. This mini pendant light will bring charisma and a warm glow to your space. Listed by ETL for proven durability without compromising function and aesthetic value.