From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Harrison Contemporary Tufted Fabric Swivel Office Lift Chair, Navy Blue
CONTEMPORARY DESIGN: Featuring a stunning nailhead trim, padded wood armrests, and button-tufted diamond stitching our office chair offers the look, feel, and design of a truly contemporary piece. With a minimalistic yet refined structure, this set brings out a simplistic style that emphasizes comfort and functionality. NAILHEAD ACCENTS: This chair spares no expense when it comes to its finishing details. Expertly styled, this piece has tasteful nailhead accents bordering the backrest. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch. ADJUSTABLE HEIGHT WITH SWIVEL: Our office chair uses a gas lift mechanism that allows you to customize the height to your liking. Also featuring a swivel function, this makes it easy for you to get in and out of your seat. CHROME FINISH WITH ROLLING CASTERS: This office chair uses a metal base that provides incredible durability, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. This base is coated with a chrome finish, offering a polished, decorative look and corrosion resistance that is easy to clean. The bottom of this chair is finished with rolling casters for convenient mobility. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This chair is 23. 00” W x 25. 00” D x 38. 00-41. 00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming chair.