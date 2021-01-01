Harrison Ave Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa - Dark Grey - Pull Out Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B

Apt2B specializes in modern apartment furniture and our Harrison Ave Apartment Size Sleeper Sofa, designed by Kyle Schuneman, is the perfect example of the high-quality pieces we sell each day. This tight back tufted sofa is petite, so it's perfect if you're short on space. It features a streamlined silhouette, high track arms and tapered wooden legs for that sleek modern feel. But it's not just about the looks. The Harrison Ave also features a full-size fold out mattress! Available in your choice of fabrics and dozens of different colors, this couch is totally customizable. From microfiber to nylon blend and plenty in between, we're more than happy to send you some free swatches. This sofa was made in the United States and features a lifetime warranty. Every room needs a retro flair and the Harrison Ave won't disappoint. This tight back tufted sofa keeps a clean silhouette while still being comfortable. Perfect for a small space because it visually doesn't take up too much space.