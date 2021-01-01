Harrisburg Outdoor Modern Boho Wicker Side Table with Tempered Glass Top, Gray

Summer days aren’t complete without a chilled drink to keep you cool and you can bring home our stylish side table to keep your drink conveniently on hand. With its charming drum design and smooth wicker finish, this end table is an excellent sidekick to your outdoor furniture, ideal for holding a tray of snacks or a cool pitcher of lemonade. Featuring a steel frame and edgy modern boho design, our side table will keep your patio in style all summer long. MODERN BOHO: With clean lines contrasted perfectly by its round silhouette, our side table is the ideal modern accessory for your outdoor space. Finished with an enclosed boho drum design, this table offers not only a sleek, minimalistic look but also provides a stable structure. POLYETHYLENE RATTAN: Featuring a long-lasting woven finish, this style is not only incredibly durable but also provides a versatile appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor decor. STEEL: Constructed with a steel frame, this table is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under use. Not only does this provide substantial support, but this also emphasizes modern style. TEMPERED GLASS: This side table features a tempered glass top that offers a gorgeous opaque look. This glass is made to be stronger and safer than regular glass, making this more resistant to breakage and shattering. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this side table. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.