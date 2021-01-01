From inbox zero
Harri Reversible T-Shape Desk
Five-layer bookshelf design: Attached with open storage shelf, the writing desk enlarges storage place without occupying much floor space. The desk with bookshelf has large-capacity overall storage for all kinds of copiers, book magazines, office supplies, and computer mainframes. Sturdy construction with solid connection: Thickened metal frame ensures superior stability and enables the writing desk to withstand high load-bearing capacity up to 220 lbs. A powder-coated surface with outstanding corrosion-resistant performance shows a long-term glossy appearance. With the two sets of X steel bars, the bookshelf, and the table frame is more stable, and the weight-bearing effect is beyond doubt. Good quality: Made of high-quality metal frame and MDF board, ensuring the stability and durability of the desk. Meanwhile, a smooth and waterproof desk surface will provide you with a better office experience. Easy to Assemble: The package contains all the necessary accessories and detailed instructions. You don't have to worry about assembly. Color(Top/Frame): Black