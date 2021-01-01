From apt2b
Harper Queen Size Sleeper Sofa - Dark Blue - Pull Out Couch Made in the USA - Sold by Apt2B
Still hauling an air mattress out to host your guests? Upgrade to this Harper customizable sleeper sofa from Apt2B and wow your best buds on their next visit. The couch is sleek and sophisticated thanks to a solid wood base and a classic, minimalist look. When you're ready to let your guests crash, just unfold the inner mattress to reveal an inviting queen-size mattress with ample room for two. Whether you need a makeshift guest room or you're simply expecting extra company for a family reunion, the Harper sleeper sofa saves the day. This comfortable couch is made in the USA and includes a lifetime warranty. Even better, you get to customize it to your tastes with a range of fabric color and leg finish options. For the mattress, go with a classically cozy deluxe innerspring or the luxury of memory foam. With looks that match your exacting standards and space to keep your guests comfortable, you'll wonder what you ever did without this super-sleek sleeper sofa.