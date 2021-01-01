Hampton Bay Harper Creek 5-Piece Brown Steel Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Sunbrella Denim Blue Cushions

Get comfortable and stylish seating for your family and friends by adding the Harper Creek 5-Piece Wicker Round Outdoor Dining Set to your patio area. The wicker on the set is handwoven and shows clear and durable craftsmanship for lasting enjoyment. The set is constructed of high-quality steel and coated with weather-resistant, high-performance powder coating that lasts through all weather elements. The ultra-plush cushions are surrounded with soft batting and provide comfort for hours on end as you enjoy entertaining your loved ones.