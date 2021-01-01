From apt2b
Harper 2pc Sectional Sofa - Pink Velvet - Modern Sectional Sofa Made in USA - Sold by Apt2B
Do you think being a harpist is suave and sexy? You will after you've seen the Harper two-piece sectional! You don't need to know how to pluck a harp to know sleek modern design and classic comfort. The silhouette has just the right number of curves to add character while remaining stylish over time. A solid wood base gives it a full profile with fewer gaps to distract visitors or lose the TV remote under. With cleanable fabrics, reversible seat cushioning and 2.0 density memory foam, you can count on the Harper for coziness no matter how many people pile on. Since each Harper sectional sofa is custom-made, you have control over many aspects of your order. Pick a right-arm facing sectional or a left-arm sectional depending on your preference. Choose from more than 30 hypo-allergenic fabrics and match them with a natural, pecan or dark espresso base finish. If you can't decide on a fabric, request some free swatches. You can get the Harper in a sleeper model as well.