Sleep Philosophy Harmony Plush Deep Pocket Polyester Full Mattress Pad, White

For a worry-free night's sleep, the Sleep Philosophy Harmony waterproof 3M Scotchgard mattress protector pad has you and your mattress covered. The hypoallergenic mattress pad features a waterproof backing as well as 3M Scotchgard Moisture Wicking Protection. This feature wicks away moisture and helps release most stains in the wash. Anti-bacterial hypoallergenic down alternative fiberfill is kept in place by the sewn through classic diamond quilting. This pad is the ultimate blend of comfort and protection. The pad is machine washable and the knit skirt stretches to fit up to an 18 in. mattress. Color: White.