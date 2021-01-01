From modway
Modway Harmony Outdoor Patio Aluminum Coffee Table in White
PATIO REFRESH - Update your backyard or porch with inviting outdoor furniture. Effortlessly accommodate the needs of your outdoor space with furniture that's great for entertaining family and friends WEATHER-RESISTANT - With a modern-inspired design, this outdoor coffee table features a durable powder-coated aluminum frame that's water and UV resistant for years of outdoor use CONTEMPORARY STYLE - Clean lines, sleek detail and a squared profile enhance the modern look of this outdoor coffee table. The tempered glass tabletop creates a quality surface for entertaining COFFEE TABLE MEASUREMENTS - Perfect for the patio or poolside, Harmony complements a variety of outdoor decors. Includes plastic foot glides. Dimensions: 21.5"L x 41.5"W x 11.5"H