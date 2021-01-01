Beautyrest Harmony Lux Diamond 17.25" Medium Pillowtop - Mattress + Box Spring, Split Queen, Black

Beautyrest® Harmony Lux™ features our latest innovations in support, comfort, and cooling working together in harmony to unlock your best sleep. We started with a brand-new support system featuring our latest unique coil design precisely positioned to deliver extra support where it is needed most. Advanced comfort technologies include a new carbon fiber foam for consistent support, gel memory foam directly below the quilted sleep surface for immediate pressure relief, and a premium memory foam featuring actual diamond particles to help conduct heat away from the body. Plus, each mattress includes a suite of cooling technologies to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Beautyrest is also partnering with Seaqual™ to offer their unique sustainable fabric technologies within each Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress. Seaqual is the leader in ocean plastic recovery and upcycling efforts, and together this partnership will help promote cleaner oceans with every mattress sold. Features:Precision Support System™ powered by T2 Pocketed Coil™ TechnologyExtra Support, Uniquely BeautyrestBeautyrest's new Precision Support System delivers extra support where your body needs it most. Patented T2 Pocketed Coil Technology, an exclusive dual-strand coil design invented by Beautyrest, is located within the center of the mattress to provide additional support.RightTemp™ Wave FoamConsistent, Breathable SupportRightTemp Wave Foam features ultra-strong, highly conductive carbon fibers for a consistently supportive feel and cool sleep, night after night.InfiniCool™ LuxCool, Comfortable SleepInfiniCool Lux provides a cool sleep environment, including a cool to the touch sleep surface, to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.Sustainable Fabric featuring Seaqual™ TechnologySustainable ComfortBeautyrest Harmony Lux features Seaqual fabric technology. Seaqual recovers plastics from the world's oceans and transforms them into beautiful, high quality sustainable fabrics that feel great and help promote cleaner oceans.Each queen mattress in the Beautyrest Harmony Lux family helps eliminate the equivalent of 50 water bottles from our oceans.SurfaceTouch™ Gel Memory FoamSurfaceTouch™ Gel Memory Foam is located directly within the quilted sleep surface and unlocks immediate, advanced pressure point reliefMicro Diamond™ Memory Foam Micro Diamond™ Memory Foam features actual diamond particles infused in a premium memory foam to help conduct heat away from the body. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Beautyrest® Harmony Lux Features:Mattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Temperature Regulating, Cooling Layer, Foam Layer, Wrapped Coils, Cushioning LayerAdditional Information: Conforms To Body, Eliminates Motion Transfer, Relieves Pressure Points, Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesCoil Count: 825 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: Split QueenBase Material: 60% Metal, 40% WoodComfort Type: MediumMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 79 Length/Inches, 60 Width/Inches, 26.25 Depth/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US