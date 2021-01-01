Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 15.75" Plush Pillowtop - Mattress Only, Queen, White

Beautyrest® Harmony Lux™ features our latest innovations in support, comfort, and cooling working together in harmony to unlock your best sleep. We started with a brand-new support system featuring our latest unique coil design precisely positioned to deliver extra support where it is needed most. Advanced comfort technologies include a new carbon fiber foam for consistent support, gel memory foam directly below the quilted sleep surface for immediate pressure relief, and a premium memory foam featuring actual diamond particles to help conduct heat away from the body. Plus, each mattress includes a suite of cooling technologies to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Beautyrest is also partnering with Seaqual™ to offer their unique sustainable fabric technologies within each Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress. Seaqual is the leader in ocean plastic recovery and upcycling efforts, and together this partnership will help promote cleaner oceans with every mattress sold. The Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series Pillow Tops features an additional 2" pillow top layer for enhanced comfort, plus enjoy ventilated pressure relief thanks to the addition of Beautyrest Dynamic Response Memory Foam. The Precision Support System and RightTemp Wave Foam combine to unlock the perfect combination of comfort and support, and each model features cool-to-the-touch technology and SEAQUAL sustainable fabric. Our plush pillow top model offers an even softer feel so you can sink in for a restful and calming nights sleep. Features:Precision Support System™ powered by T2 Pocketed Coil™ TechnologyExtra Support, Uniquely BeautyrestBeautyrest's new Precision Support System delivers extra support where your body needs it most. Patented T2 Pocketed Coil Technology, an exclusive dual-strand coil design invented by Beautyrest, is located within the center of the mattress to provide additional support.RightTemp™ Wave FoamConsistent, Breathable SupportRightTemp Wave Foam features ultra-strong, highly conductive carbon fibers for a consistently supportive feel and cool sleep, night after night.InfiniCool™ LuxCool, Comfortable SleepInfiniCool Lux provides a cool sleep environment, including a cool to the touch sleep surface, to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.Sustainable Fabric featuring Seaqual™ TechnologySustainable ComfortBeautyrest Harmony Lux features Seaqual fabric technology. Seaqual recovers plastics from the world's oceans and transforms them into beautiful, high quality sustainable fabrics that feel great and help promote cleaner oceans.Each queen mattress in the Beautyrest Harmony Lux family helps eliminate the equivalent of 50 water bottles from our oceans.Dynamic Response™ Memory FoamDynamic Response Memory Foam helps eliminate pressure points and is ventilated to help promote breathability Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Beautyrest® Harmony Lux Features:Mattress Top Type: Pillow TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Foam Layer, Cushioning Layer, Cooling Layer, Wrapped Coils, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Eliminates Motion Transfer, Conforms To Body, Relieves Pressure PointsCoil Count: 825 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: QueenMeasurements: 60 Width/Inches, 79.5 Length/Inches, 15.75 Depth/InchesBase Material: 60% Metal, 40% WoodComfort Type: PlushCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US