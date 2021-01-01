Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon 13.75" Plush - Mattress Only, California King, White

Beautyrest® Harmony Lux™ features our latest innovations in support, comfort, and cooling working together in harmony to unlock your best sleep. We started with a brand-new support system featuring our latest unique coil design precisely positioned to deliver extra support where it is needed most. Advanced comfort technologies include a new carbon fiber foam for consistent support, gel memory foam directly below the quilted sleep surface for immediate pressure relief, and a premium memory foam featuring actual diamond particles to help conduct heat away from the body. Plus, each mattress includes a suite of cooling technologies to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Beautyrest is also partnering with Seaqual™ to offer their unique sustainable fabric technologies within each Beautyrest Harmony Lux mattress. Seaqual is the leader in ocean plastic recovery and upcycling efforts, and together this partnership will help promote cleaner oceans with every mattress sold. The Beautyrest Harmony Lux Carbon Series features the Precision Support System powered by T2 Pocketed Coil Technology to deliver extra support where your body needs it most. Our new RightTemp Wave Foam combined with Beautyrest Gel Memory Foam provides consistent support and pressure relief. Best of all, the new cool-to-the-touch sleep surface features sustainable fabric technology in partnership with SEAQUAL. Our plush model provides a softer initial feel, without sacrificing the support your body needs. Features:Precision Support System™ powered by T2 Pocketed Coil™ TechnologyExtra Support, Uniquely BeautyrestBeautyrest's new Precision Support System delivers extra support where your body needs it most. Patented T2 Pocketed Coil Technology, an exclusive dual-strand coil design invented by Beautyrest, is located within the center of the mattress to provide additional support.RightTemp™ Wave FoamConsistent, Breathable SupportRightTemp Wave Foam features ultra-strong, highly conductive carbon fibers for a consistently supportive feel and cool sleep, night after night.InfiniCool™ LuxCool, Comfortable SleepInfiniCool Lux provides a cool sleep environment, including a cool to the touch sleep surface, to help you fall asleep and stay asleep.Sustainable Fabric featuring Seaqual™ TechnologySustainable ComfortBeautyrest Harmony Lux features Seaqual fabric technology. Seaqual recovers plastics from the world's oceans and transforms them into beautiful, high quality sustainable fabrics that feel great and help promote cleaner oceans.Each queen mattress in the Beautyrest Harmony Lux family helps eliminate the equivalent of 50 water bottles from our oceans.Beautyrest® Gel Memory FoamBeautyrest Gel Memory Foam contours to your body to help alleviate aches and pains caused by pressure. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Beautyrest® Harmony Lux Features:Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: InnerspringIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Cushioning Layer, Wrapped Coils, Temperature Regulating, Foam Layer, Cooling LayerAdditional Information: Eliminates Motion Transfer, Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Conforms To Body, Relieves Pressure PointsCoil Count: 1117 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: California KingMeasurements: 13.75 Depth/Inches, 72 Width/Inches, 83.5 Length/InchesBase Material: 60% Metal, 40% WoodComfort Type: PlushCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US