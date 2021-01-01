From grandeur comfort
Harmony Dining Chair White Smoke
Simple and sophisticated. The Harmony Dining Chair perfectly completes your dining situation with its comfortable seating and solid birch legs. Design made simple for the everyday modern home.Soft upholstery.Comfortable seating.Solid birch legs.We recommend vacuuming fabric regularly using the upholstery attachment and crevice tool of your vacuum.We do not recommend dry cleaning or machine washing fabric on pieces such as cushion covers, as it will most likely cause damage.We recommend getting fabric cleaned by a professional upholstery cleaning service periodically.Do not place any furniture with fabric in direct sunlight as it will cause the fabric to fade.Made in ChinaMid-Century. Color: Dirty White We offer 2 Years warranty. Dimension:20W 22D 32H. Product Weight:15.00 lbs. Material: Fabric: 100% PolyesterSolid Birch Wood LegsPine & Plywood FrameWe understand how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but YOUR home. We believe in feeling good about our home's environment, and we think you do too. Upholstery Color: Burnt Orange