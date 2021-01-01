Harmony Contemporary Dining Table in Brushed Gold Finish and Ash Veneer Top

The Armen Living Harmony contemporary dining table is a terrific piece to have in the modern household. This stylish table features a brushed gold finish metal frame that assures quality without compromising on the Harmony's beautiful appearance. The Harmony's novel cross leg design and durable ash veneer top makes it not only a practical choice, but a fashionable one as well. Ideal for the dining room, but versatile enough to fit in just about any room of the house, the Harmony is the perfect purchase. The Harmony dining table is available in beige.