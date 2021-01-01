From rta
RtA Harlow Trench Coat in Black
RtA Harlow Trench Coat in Black Face: 100% polyurethaneBase: 100% polyLining: 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Spot clean only. Open front with optional waist tie closure. Cropped jacket overlay with layered accent panels at yoke. Padded shoulders and side patch pockets. Shoulder epaulettes and buttoned tabs at cuffs. Supple vinyl fabric with glossy finish. RTAF-WO93. WF21-A709-4013VINYL. About the designer: RtA is the brainchild of Eli Azran and David Rimokh, a Los Angeles-based design duo. RTA denim is a movement, not only a product, but a culture that embraces the creative aspiration of the individual and combines street lifestyle with obscure nature in the constant search to attain awe. The collection is a collaboration of feminine and androgynous, combining street lifestyle with obscure nature. Road to Awe is a constant journey to bettering yourself, says Azran.