From something navy
Something Navy Harlow Paperbag Pants in White. - size 0 (also in 00, 10, 2, 4, 6, 8)
Advertisement
Something Navy Harlow Paperbag Pants in White. - size 0 (also in 00, 10, 2, 4, 6, 8) Something Navy Harlow Paperbag Pants in White. - size 0 (also in 00, 10, 2, 4, 6, 8) 98% cotton 2% polyurethane. Made in China. Hand wash. Elastic paperbag waist with detachable braided waist tie. 4-pocket styling. Contrast stitching. 16.5 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. SOMR-WP2. SWEP001066. For the everyday icon. Founded by Arielle Charnas in 2009, Something Navy has evolved from a trusted style blog to a leading fashion brand and content destination that helps women celebrate their individual style. Featuring not-so-basic essentials with a fun and approachable flair, Something Navy is made for trendsetters who crave something aspirational, elevated, and timeless in their day to day.