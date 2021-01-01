Harlow LED Wall Sconce by Gabriel Scott - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (HARWLSCNE.SMK.GRY.BLK.STL)

The Harlow LED Wall Sconce from Gabriel Scott enchants modern spaces with a crisp and welcoming glow. Designed by Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler, this piece is composed of smooth, sharply-angled metal that gently encloses on translucent glass. Inspired by the world of jewelry, this piece resembles an elegant prism filled with life and light. The integrated LED within the shade emits a bright glow that diffuses through the material into a warm and even illumination. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Color: Grey. Finish: Blackened Steel