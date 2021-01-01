Harlow Dried Flowers Chandelier by Gabriel Scott - Color: White (ALB.WHT.STN.NKL.12STEM)

The eye-catching Harlow Dried Flowers Chandelier showcases an asymmetrical starburst of light. The inspiration for this elegant sculpture comes from modern jewelry designs. The Harlow Dried Flowers Chandelier features mold-blown glass gems in a chic metallic setting. Available in multiple color configurations and held together in a metallic frame referencing a prong setting. Suitable for both residential and commercial applications, this pendant light looks best in modern living rooms, hallways and corridors. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Shape: Abstract. Color: White.