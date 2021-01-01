From elliatt
ELLIATT Harley Dress in Ivory. - size M (also in XS, S)
Advertisement
ELLIATT Harley Dress in Ivory. - size M (also in XS, S) ELLIATT Harley Dress in Ivory. - size M (also in XS, S) 100% poly. Made in China. Dry clean. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Feather trim neckline. ELLI-WD366. EB1052115. ELLIATT, doing business casual with a flare of modern playfulness. Putting on that fresh outfit gets the day started out right, bringing a smile to faces everywhere. Do not forget to brighten your day by styling with ELLIAT.