From cleobella
Cleobella Harley Blouse in Black, Beige. - size XS (also in S)
Advertisement
Cleobella Harley Blouse in Black, Beige. - size XS (also in S) Cleobella Harley Blouse in Black, Beige. - size XS (also in S) 100% cotton. Hand wash cold. Partial front loop button closure. Lace trim. Buttoned cuffs. Side seam slits. Imported. CLEO-WS114. CRAFA2031. At Cleobella, sustainability and ethical practices are the core of their brand. Deeply rooted in their partnerships with independent artisans around the world, Cleobella promotes sustainable fashion while preserving traditional heritage techniques, leading with their hand woodblock printed designs. The one-of-a-kind designs are crafted by hand in Bali and India where their partners adhere to strict ethical standards and pay fair wages. Every Cleobella design is made with integrity and intended to be cherished for generations.